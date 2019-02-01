Buzzing This Weekend

Buzzing

IT’S time for the weekend again, people… and it’s going to be a sports-filled-one, with Super Bowl 53 set for Sunday and the Lakers vs Warriors this Saturday. And of course, Mash Season continues so there’re a few Mash-themed events to help you get into the festive vibes. So don’t stay cooped up at home.

Today

The Mashramani Soca Rehearsals are taking place at the Seawalls Bandstand, so head down and enjoy the breeze and preview of the performances of those still in the running for the Carib Soca Monarch Crown.

Banks “Pon De Avenue” continues on Main Street, as part of the Mashramani celebrations! Enjoy Live Entertainment, 2019 Calypso performances, Banks Beer Promotions, and much more.

On a $1000 budget? Tower Suites $1000 Poolside Happy Hour continues from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, with $1000 specials. Enjoy a Burger and Beer, any margarita, or beer specials for only $1000 at the Tower Poolside

Start your weekends at Aura Sky Lounge with Business Fridays from 5pm. Grab your best friend an head out and make it a party.

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant and Lounge presents “Latin Night”. Get two Desperados Tequila Beers for $1000

Tomorrow

The National Drama Company presents “Musings of a Poet: An evening of wine and reflection” at the National Cultural Centre. Performances by members of the National Drama Company, students of the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama. Cost: $1500

The Duke presents Games Night at the Roraima Duke Lodge from 19.00hrs. Get your team and reserve your spot early, there’s a bonus point for the team with the most awesome name. This is an 18 and over event.

704 Sports Bar has the NBA Games Schedule. Head over for the exciting Western Conference showdown between King James and the defending champions GSW from 21.30hrs.

Ready for shots? Aura Sky Lounge has you covered with Seductive Saturdays! Doors open at 8pm!

Sunday

The Adult Calypso Rehearsals are taking place at the Seawalls Bandstand, so head down and enjoy the breeze and preview of the performances of those still in the running for the Calypso Monarch Crown.

Game Day is here. Super Bowl 53 is showing at the 704 Sports Bar. Head out see the Rams take on the Patriots and enjoy half time games and free shots with every touchdown. Reserve your seats for this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Admission: Free

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battle for the ultimate NFL prize in Super Bowl Llll this Sunday and you can catch it on the big screen at Palm Court. Enjoy beer, wings and bucket specials! Get Free shots with every Touchdown. Admission: Free

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant and Lounge presents “Dinner with 70s ad 80s music. Sundays were meant for 70’s & 80’s!