‘We can heal from the wounds of the past’ – Min. Bulkan

MINISTER of Communities Ronald Bulkan, has said that Guyanese must focus on building respectful relationships across ethnic lines and value each other’s lives.

He was addressing guests and residents of Lusignan village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on the 11th death anniversary of the Lusignan Massacre. According to Minister Bulkan, Guyanese must also focus on ways through which they can heal from the wounds of the past.

“We mourned together as a nation, in spite of our differences. Race, religion and politics were irrelevant as we lovingly embraced and comforted each other. We all condemned this evil action and those responsible for inflicting such pain on our nation… We are one people — Guyanese. I believe that when we are united as a people, we [would be] better able to guard against evils of such nature in our society. There is strength in our unity.”

The minister of communities said the nation needs to focus on building trusting, intergenerational and diverse community relationships that better reflect our common humanity. He noted that the government’s policies and programmes are geared to promoting inclusivity. He said the administration has boosted and will continue to strengthen the capacity of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to make communities safer.

“The safety and security of all Guyanese is [sic] of paramount importance,” he assured the residents. On the morning of January 26th, 2008, the nation woke to the dreaded news of a massacre of 11 persons including five children, in the closely knit community. Rooplall Seecharan, Shazad Mohamed, Ron Thomas, Vanessa Thomas, Dhanrajie Seecharan, Shalem Baksh, Raywattie Ramsingh, Clarence Thomas, Seegobin Harilall, Seegopaul Harilall, Mohandan Gourdat, were murdered by bandits. The perpetrators were later tried for the crime. (DPI)