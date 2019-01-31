Over 700 Guyanese employed at Goldfields

…company reduces its expatriate workforce by 30 per cent in major revamp

AMID a major restructuring of the company, Guyana Goldfields Inc has announced that it now has in its employ some 729 Guyanese with two recently appointed to key managerial positions at its Aurora Gold Mine.

The promotion of Guyanese employees forms part of a decision of the company to strengthen its presence here in Guyana and restructure its country office.

Guyana Goldfields announced the restructuring of its country office in a statement on Wednesday while providing an update on the progress made in employee development. “As part of the ongoing restructuring programme launched on July 30, 2018, the company has promoted 60 Guyanese nationals [sic] into senior roles, and, of significance, has promoted Guyanese national [sic], Mr. Jermaine Critchlow, as Sustainability Manager for Guyana, a role previously held by an expatriate. Further, the company has named another Guyanese national, Miranda LaRose, as Corporate Social Responsibility/Sustainability Coordinator for Guyana,” Guyana Goldfields detailed.

It was explained that the 60 Guyanese who were recently promoted are taking on critical positions in management, senior operations leadership, technical, administrative and exploration.

According to Guyana Goldfields, the move to elevate Guyanese within the company demonstrates its commitment to develop its Guyanese workforce through the continuing transfer of skills and technology, while reducing the use of foreign nationals in the operation of the mine, mill and support services.

Guyana Goldfields also reduced its expatriate workforce by 14, representing approximately 30 per cent of the total expatriate staff.

Total employment post-restructuring consists of 729 Guyanese nationals [sic] –representing approximately 96.4 per cent of the overall workforce–and 27 expatriates. The Aurora Gold Mine is one of the largest employers in Guyana.

“These transformational changes, which are consistent with our Aurora Gold Mine strategic plan established last summer, will strengthen our presence in Guyana and further enhance our operations,” said Scott Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

He said that the restructuring efforts complement recent initiatives undertaken to strengthen the management team, refocus exploration efforts and advance corporate governance.

Weighing in on these new developments, René Marion, the Non-Executive Chairman, said “the company remains focused on a continuous improvement process that the board initiated in the second half of 2018.”

He added that “the process started on July 30, 2018, with termination of the company’s Executive Chairman Patrick Sheridan and the elimination of an ineffective dual reporting structure under which Mr. Sheridan was responsible for government relations and exploration in Guyana.”

Under this new arrangement, the operations of Guyana Goldfields and Aurora Gold Mine in Georgetown will be managed out of a single office in the country. This, the company said, will increase synergies and efficiencies while reducing costs.

The second office located at North Road will be closed with immediate effect. Also, the Country Manager Violet Smith will depart the company now that her position has become redundant.

The company, in the statement, thanked Smith for more than 20 years of service. On January 3, Guyana Goldfields announced that Perry Holloway, former U.S. Ambassador to Guyana and career diplomat, was appointed Senior Vice-president, Strategy & Corporate Affairs.

In fulfilling its corporate and social responsibilities, the gold company purchases goods and services from more than 250 companies and individuals in Guyana. It maintains parts of two major interior roads leading to the mine site that are also used by the local miners, loggers and others for personal and business activities.

EXPLORATION REFOCUSED

During the second half of 2018, the company’s management made a strategic decision to refocus exploration efforts on the high-quality near-mine brownfield targets, which will potentially provide the greatest opportunities for near-term growth.

“This resulted in the net reduction in the total exploration team of 45 employees (of which seven were expatriate geologists), as the company temporarily closed distant field camps at Iroma, Wynamu and Arangoy, which have been placed on care and maintenance,” it said.

Guyana Goldfields also disclosed its intention to resume its greenfields exploration in the first half of 2019. As part of the restructuring efforts to focus on brownfields exploration, the seven expatriate geologists were replaced with two new expatriate hires. The remaining 32 members of the exploration team are Guyanese nationals [sic] (94%) in keeping with the company’s commitment to source skilled Guyanese.

The team consists of seven geologists, one data technician, 12 core technicians, and 14 drill contractors. For the 2019 campaign, Guyana Goldfields expects to hire an additional three geologists, six technicians and two data clerks.

The company has appointed a Guyanese, Boaz Wade, as Exploration Leader effective January 1, 2019. Under Wade’s direction, it has already made considerable advances in the appreciation of the geology and gold mineralisation at the Aurora Gold Mine.

Additionally, Guyana Goldfields continues to execute its four-point strategic plan for Aurora, which includes: (1) Health, Safety, Security & Environment; (2) Licence to Operate; (3) Engaged People, and; (4) Operational Efficiency and Optimisation. The company expects that this new, focused strategy developed in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the restructuring will deliver significant benefits for Guyana Goldfields, its shareholders and the people of Guyana.