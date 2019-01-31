Analysing the Jagdeo-era: The ‘dossier’ must envelope the criminalising of the state

Dear Editor

THE dossier is a testament to the death toll of over 400 citizens, men and women and children, not all who died are included, whose lives were cut short by a system of lawlessness and a callous disregard for human life and rights by above-the-law ‘friends’, of a specific leadership of the PPP.

Friends that enveloped a sinister nouveau riche who were aware that they were immune in the pursuit of illegal gains.

In a state where no morals, principles, or procedures could be collaborated between any two ministers because no conduct was established by enforcement where the basic character of the state was intact enough to demand explanations and redress on any issue bordering on the violations of civil rights and behavioural conduct, accepted as right against wrong by the most unlearned citizen, this was the PPP’s state over which Jagdeo presided and had existed before. I presented ACDA’s contribution to the Disciplined Forces CoI in 2003, and contributed to the dossier compiled and presented in 2009. Though the majority of persons executed and disappeared were Afro-Guyanese, the document did not fail to include all other Guyanese who were victims of factors that represented the criminalisation of the state.

That also included the compromising of the police force, judiciary, the Georgetown Hospital, public procurement, the tender board, housing and all institutions that presented services and employment were micro-managed by the PPP not as managers, but as political overseers with impositions to determine the right to survive and exist, to empower those they claimed, and to marginalise who refused to confirm as pawns or exhibit any air of independence, race became the first assessment marker. The mismanagement of the state was enforced by repression, first was used the PPP stacked policing groups who were responsible for several killings, and the ‘Black Clothes police’ who were above the law. It must be noted that a large percentage of these extrajudicial killings were committed before the 2002 jail break.

From 2000 to 2015 Guyana was plagued by youth unemployment of 40% cited by the CDB. By 2003, the World Bank had declared that Guyana was suffering a ‘crisis’ of governance. The drug trade, backtrack and smuggling were firmly fixed, the megalomania of Bharrat Jagdeo and Roger Khan were the domineering custodians of all so-called opportunities. The influx of drugs dominated accountants, lawyers, bribed public servants and bankers. Reversed established values and empowered mediocrity. By 2005 protest letters ‘Marjuana infiltrating secondary schools’ by Mark Nigel James B,Sc., Dip Ed were common, by 2011 ‘Drugs have ravaged this 14 year old and other teens of No. 78 village’ by Eric Khadaroo; both letters among dozens of others- Stabroek News.

Contractor Gazz Sheermohamed was gunned down because from a source, he would not make his business available for money laundering, Chowmein a mechanic [not a drug dealer or criminal] of Barr Street, Albouystown, was killed along with his client whose scooter he was fixing by gunmen in a car targeting a third person [the pillion rider on the scooter] who escaped, two of the state’s gunmen known as the Phantom, came out and riddled the bodies who were on fire from exposed gasoline Feb 22,2003. Max Pereira an architect and Malis Archer his reputed wife were gunned down in front of his home [Max was a leading influence in cycling, a source indicated that he was against drug dealers trying to use travelling cyclists as couriers, this was not confirmed Oct 3, 2006]. Dorothy Williams was leaving a friend’s home when State –Phantom gunmen in pursuit of someone fired wounding her, the police prevented any one from offering her assistance, she bled to death, Nov 5, 2002.

Thus, the dossier envelopes the working of a malevolent philosophy of lawlessness and racial repression. There were proposals to build an access road for the Diamond Scheme, the rejection of it was based on the fact that the most obvious path of that road would have to pass through Mocha village, an Afro-Guyanese village which would be enhanced by such a road. The best location for the Berbice Bridge was not its present location, but because the best suited areas were Afro-Guyanese villages they were ignored and the ferry service that served New Amsterdam was terminated to punish that town, that is not a PPP enclave, thus the letter Oct. 17 letter in Kaieteur News by Raj Lakeram, “The PPP is killing Berbice to spite the Coalition Government.” The dossier must be viewed as a template but must never be presented as a conclusion onto itself, as it does not include the bribery of Charrandass Persaud, an obvious financially entrapped gambling addict that for a moment posed as legitimate among the highest levels of the APNU+AFC, to condone such an act would have been bending knees to all the dossier embodies. We have not yet purged the possibility of foreign mafia finances in the current affairs of our politics, I commend Ruel Johnson’s letter ‘There is no spin to be placed on reign of terror under Mr. Jagdeo’s regime’ Stabroek January 25,2019, I do hope this letter adds to the perspective.

Regards

Barrington Braithwaite