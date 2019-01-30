Police probe man’s death in custody

THE Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) will be conducting an investigation into the death of Kallicharran Sawak called “Danny”, who suffered injuries to his head while in custody at Sparendaam Police Station.

Sawack, of Lot 3 LBI, East Coast Demerara (ECD) died on January 28, 2019 while a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). An autopsy on his remains will be done today.

It is alleged that the 39-year-old LBI resident was beaten in the lock-ups, and due to the severity of the beating, the father of one was warded at hospital where he succumbed.

The police have launched an investigation into the man’s death.

According to relatives, Sawak was arrested on January 17, 2019 after he was misbehaving while heavily intoxicated and a report was made at the Beterverwagting Police Station.

The prisoner was subsequently transferred to the Sparendaam Police Station, where he remained in custody while awaiting his time to be placed before the court.

Sawak was due to appear in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on January 22, but when the matter was called and he was not there it was put aside. It was on the second calling of the case, that relatives were informed told by the magistrates that the prisoner had been hospitalised.

The man’s mother, Ramdai Sawak, 68, told this publication that when she visited the hospital her son was bleeding from his eyes and head. “He was not talking and his eyes were closed. He was drunk when he was taken to the police station because he was behaving badly at home, and he broke my window and he was locked up,” the mother said.

The woman said that the police told her that Sawak had been hitting his head against the wall, and that resulted in his injuries, a report she said she found hard to believe.

The woman is of the belief that her son, who was a welder and worked with a construction company, met his demise under questionable circumstances, and as such, she would like the relevant authorities to conduct a full investigation.