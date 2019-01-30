Guyhoc Park resident remanded to prison

A 32-YEAR-OLD Guyhoc Park resident, on Wednesday, January 29, 2019 appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, charged for trafficking cannabis.

Richard Bailey pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that, on January 25, 2019, at Turning Point, East La Penitence, he had 220 grammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Bailey’s attorney Clyde Forde, made an application for bail on the grounds that his client had no knowledge or possession of the illicit substance, but police prosecutor Quinn Harris, opposed to Bailey being granted his pre-trial liberty.

Harris told the court that that the defendant was ‘caught’ with the cannabis in his haversack, and further stressed that at the time of the ‘bust’, Bailey had the haversack on his back.

The acting chief magistrate overruled the attorney’s application, and remanded Bailey to prison until February 25, 2019.