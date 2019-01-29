Mae’s student autopsy inconclusive

AN autopsy done on the body of 15-year-old Vanica Schultz was inconclusive after she fell ill at the Mae’s Secondary School recently and was pronounced dead at a private city hospital.

The autopsy was done on Monday, January 28, 2019, by government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh and, although the cause of death was inconclusive, body contents, blood and urine samples were extracted to be tested and analysed.

The body was handed over to relatives for burial.

Schultz, on Thursday last (January 24) allegedly distributed suicide notes to her classmates and teachers, after she ingested a poisonous substance.

Reports are that the teachers were hesitant after the student started vomiting profusely and it took some time before she was rushed to the hospital.

What caused the young student to take her own life is the question left unanswered, although many speculate the motive.

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, on Friday, January 25, visited Mae’s School to speak with and offer counselling services to students and teachers affected by the incident.

The minister was accompanied by representatives from the Ministry’s Schools’ Welfare Psycho-social Unit.

“What we saw here is a symptom of a larger problem and at the level of the Ministry of Education, we have undertaken several initiatives under a broad umbrella of the school health programme. Now I would want to see a stronger collaboration with the public education system and the private education system,” Henry noted.