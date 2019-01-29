Cuban Embassy commemorates Jose Marti

THE Cuban Embassy in Kingston, Georgetown, on Saturday, January 26, 2019, commemorated the father of Cuban independence, Jose Marti, who is hailed as one of Latin America’s most famous journalists.

José Julián Martí Pérez (January 28, 1853 – May 19, 1895) was a Cuban poet, essayist, journalist, translator, professor, and publisher, who is considered a national hero and an important figure in Latin American literature.

At the event were Cuban residents, collaborators, embassy staff and President of the Guyana-Cuba Solidarity Movement (GCSM), Halim Khan.

There was a video presentation on the life of José Martí, along with tributes.

Cuba’s Ambassador to Guyana, Narciso Reinaldo Armador Soeorro, in his presentation, noted that Jose Marti was known for his writings and political activity; he became a symbol of Cuba’s bid for independence against Spain in the 19th century, and is referred to as the Apostle of Cuban Independence.

The envoy explained to the gathering that Jose Marti is a national hero and he was a man who died wanting the best for Cuba.

GCSM President, Halim Khan, said Jose Marti was a very prominent journalist and probably one of the most famous and noticeable thinkers of Latin America. He added that Marti was also the father and the intellectual architect of the Cuban Independence Movement.

“Not only was he an intellectual, but he helped to raise a lot of money to put forward that cause, and through his journalism he presented a lot of his views….But in 1895, he went back to Cuba and led an insurrection against the Spanish government. He died on the battlefield and never got to see the fruits of his struggle,” Khan noted.

Only three years later, Khan said the war of independence was won and Spain had lost its last colony.

“He is the greatest Cuban hero of all time, and somebody who has influenced the thoughts of many on all sides of this issue. Marti is recognised and revered by all in Cuba,” the GCSM President said.

Cubans around the world would have, yesterday (January 28, 2019), celebrated the 166th birth anniversary of José Martí.