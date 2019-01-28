Opening up to the cycle of life

AS long as the world keeps turning and night becomes day and day, night, girls all over the world will continue to be born, develop and grow into adolescents. Once they become adolescents (age 11-18) or sometimes even before, their bodies will undergo a series of changes to prepare them for motherhood.

One of these changes is ‘menstruation,’ commonly known as ‘periods.’ In Guyana, people usually refer to this change in a girl’s body as ‘becoming or turning a young lady;’ and more often than not, grown-ups welcome the occasion with a few mythical stories: giving the girl-child a customary drink of ‘stout,’ or an equally potent concoction and then rounding off the event with some cautionary tales about boys. All this, having waited for the event to occur.

Very rarely do adults let the child know beforehand, what to expect. It was also a tradition in Guyana, up to quite recently, to hand a pre-adolescent girl-child a book entitled ‘…on becoming a woman’ which, from all accounts seems to have been a 1950s guide to what to expect during puberty.

Menstruation is a natural part of the cycle of life. Most of the world’s population (99.9%) came from the womb of a healthy woman during her menstruating years. The cycle of life cannot be hidden or swept aside as if it doesn’t exist. It cannot be changed (though scientists are forever tinkling with it in attempts at modification) oppressed or denied. It is what it is and as adults, we must embrace the elements of life as they are and teach our children the same in an age-appropriate manner.

It is always best for parents to be open with children about their bodily functions and to answer any questions children may ask, honestly, so they will know the facts. It is beneficial for children to be in touch with what goes on, on the inside as well as the outside of their bodies and the reasons why. This doesn’t mean that adults should be lecturing five- year-olds about their anatomy, but at least by that age, a child should know that girls have a vagina, boys have a penis and everyone has a bottom: and that these are called private parts and no one should touch them for any reason. If anyone does, they must tell.

As children grow older, parents can explain to them how the body grows and develops, preparing them not only for adulthood, but motherhood and fatherhood too. Children change their teeth between 4 – 8 years old and no one has a problem with explaining to a child why this happens. But as children begin to grow taller (9 – 11) and they become more sexually aware of their bodies, many parents find it difficult to relate to their pre-adolescent children. When this is the very time that parents should have a serious conversation with them about what they’re likely to experience as their bodies change during the coming years.

Boys will start to produce sperm, girls will begin to have periods; if you explain these to your children before it happens, they will be ‘clued in’ and know what to expect. Here are some tips on talking to children about reproduction:

1) Remember that sharing relevant information with children empowers them. Education is knowledge.

2) Be well-informed about the facts that you wish to share and share them in an age-appropriate way.

3) Choose the right time and place, when there are no distractions. E.g. television and mobile phones must be switched off.

4) Be prepared to answer questions: in fact, invite questions, so that you can be sure that the child understands what he/she is learning.

5) Draw diagrams to explain how our bodies look and work on the inside if you wish, or use teaching aids such as books or videos.

6) Remember that educating and informing children in a timely manner is part of your parental duty.

To maintain good health and a sense of well-being, children need their parents to teach them the facts of life. It doesn’t have to be done all in one go. Parents can introduce salient points intermittently or tactfully as children grow. (For example, when watching a film together, there may be a situation or area in the movie that can be used as a platform for conversation at a later date).

You can devise your own strategy or plan on how you will impart the information; one that works for you. But don’t leave it too late or leave the responsibility solely on schools to teach your child ‘sex education’. Give children information in your own words, at the right time, in your own way to enhance bonding, understanding and respect.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or email childcaregy@gmail.com

A MESSAGE FROM THE CHILDCARE AND PROTECTION AGENCY, MINISTRY OF SOCIAL PROTECTION