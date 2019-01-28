GWI reaches out to 13 Central Rupununi villages

– Fly Hill well dug since early 2000s but worked for one day

GUYANA Water Incorporated (GWI) conducted an assessment of the availability of potable water in 13 villages within Central Rupununi with a commitment to solving many of the water-related challenges residents there are facing.

GWI’s Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles recently led a team of officials to Central Rupununi, Region Nine, where they interacted with a number of toshaos, councillors and residents. Russian Dorrick, Toshao of Yupukari, Fly Hill and Quatata; Ovid Brown, Senior Councillor of Kicumbay; Dorrick (only name given) senior councillor of Marakanata; Guy Fredericks, Toshao of Parishara, Nappi and Hiowa; Dennis Benedict, Toshao of St. Ignatius; Cyril Anthony, Toshao of Parikwarunau; James George, Toshao of Moco Moco; and Odelia Francis, senior councillor of Kumu, were among the local leaders engaged.

The discovery, in some cases, was shocking. In Fly Hill for instance, a well which was dug in the early 2000s, only functioned for one day. GWI has since committed to inspecting and testing the hand-pump wells in the village, for productivity. Additionally, GWI has committed to conducting a survey of the village to produce a map showing where the wells are, and provide distribution mains design.

In other cases, additional water sources and storage tanks were needed, solar panels required repairs, leaks to be fixed and trestles to be constructed. In the case of Kaicumbay, the company has undertaken to carry out pump testing and inspections of the hand-dug well as well as water-quality analyses.

GWI will be revisiting villages such as Moco Moco and St. Ignatius, since the toshaos are expected to gather and provide additional data on the villages.

The residents, who voiced their concerns and recommendations, expressed gratitude to the team for their visit and commitment to enhance their livelihoods, through better access to quality water.

Below is a list of the 13 villages visited and the works to be undertaken by GWI to improve water quality and access, in keeping with President David Granger’s vision to provide equal access to potable water to all Guyanese regardless, of their geographical location.

Village Name Actions Agreed to Fly Hill To inspect and test pump hand-pump wells for productivity. Survey community with GPS to provide a map showing where the wells are and provide distribution mains design. Undertake testing of water provided to the community and deliver four Jerry cans to the community.

Install PV system to pump water to community. Discuss with BNTF, a proposed project they are undertaking. Discuss with MoPH access of potable water at health centre. Kaicumbay To undertake pump-testing and inspection of the hand-dug well and water- quality analysis from this source. To inspect, test pump wells and undertake water-quality analysis. GWI to look at providing access to the other sections after community is logged to determine best solution. Possible solution is another hand-dug well with a PV system and new trestles. Yupukari GWI to undertake camera inspection and testing of this well to determine its characteristics. Water-quality test to be undertaken. GWI to ensure electrical problem is addressed urgently.

Village Council to contact regional office to address this GWI to look at providing batteries and inverter to operate this system continuously. To be installed urgently Decision to be made after inspection and testing of current well. GWI to consult the owner and inspect the well to determine its characteristics, and the possibility of supporting the village. Water-quality tests to be conducted on the wells and the river. Quatata Inspections and water-quality tests to be undertaken on wells Leaks to be fixed by servicemen and GWI to provide fittings. Marakanata GWI will provide a black tank, pipes and fittings and community to provide labour to complete the connections and construction of trestle.

Parishara GWI to undertake developmental works on wells and inspection of hand-pump wells. Water-quality test to be undertaken. The PV system requires urgent maintenance to restore service. GIS mapping to be undertaken in the community. GWI to supply three Jerry cans and fittings to the community. Nappi GWI to undertake developmental works on wells, inspection and servicing of hand pumps. Water-quality testing to be undertaken. The PV system requires urgent maintenance to restore service. GIS mapping to be undertaken of the community. GWI to undertake resistivity logging of area to determine if depth-drilling can be undertaken to provide potable water to these sections. Water-quality tests to be undertaken on the sources and a report prepared for the community.

Necessary documentation to be prepared after to advance the request. GWI to provide a new PV system and trestle with tanks. Hiowa GWI to undertake development works on well and inspection and servicing of hand pumps. Water-quality testing to be undertaken. The PV system is required to be remedied urgently to restore service. GIS mapping to be undertaken of the community. GWI to undertake resistivity logging of area to determine the depth drilling can be undertaken to provide potable water to these sections GWI to look at drilling of wells after completion of logging; sanitary block will be raised with Regional Administration however the serviceman will be provided with fittings to address this Moco-Moco GWI to undertake testing of the well and inspection and servicing of hand pumps. Water quality testing to be undertaken. The PV system is required to be remedied urgently to restore service. GIS mapping to be undertaken of the community.

St Ignatius GWI to undertake testing of the wells and install flowmeters to measure the flow from each well. Water-quality testing to be undertaken. GIS mapping to be undertaken in the community. This is to be raised with the regional administration; GWI to inspect the problem and provide assistance to rectify; a community meeting to be organised shortly Parikwaru- Nawa GWI to undertake resistivity logging of area to determine if depth-drilling can be undertaken to provide sustainable supply to the community; GIS mapping to be undertaken in the community along with water-quality testing; a solution is to be undertaken for drilling of a deeper hand-dug well with PV system and a new trestle Quarrie GWI to undertake resistivity logging of area to determine if depth-drilling can be undertaken to provide sustainable supply to the community; GIS mapping to be undertaken in the community along with water-quality testing Kumu GWI to undertake resistivity logging of area to determine if depth-drilling can be undertaken to provide sustainable supply to the community; GIS mapping to be undertaken in the community, along with water-quality testing