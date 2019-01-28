Guyana Lotto Company ventures into betting

– ‘Let’s Bet Sports’ to go live from February 1

THE Guyana Lottery Company yesterday announced the launch of their sports betting product called ‘Let’s Bet Sports’, which will officially be available on Friday, February 1.

According to a release from the company, over 200 of their authorized agents countrywide will sell pre-match tickets for a number of games: Basketball, Football, Baseball, Cricket and Tennis, to name a few, and in addition, 50 agents will sell virtual gaming.

“The Guyana Lottery Company has been in operation for over 22-years and is the official lottery company of Guyana. Our gaming product portfolio of Lottery & Instant ticket games has been extended to Video Lottery Terminals (VLT’s) under the brand known as BLAST and our Sports Betting product, Let’s Bet Sports, completes the needs of our players,” the Guyana Lotto Company said.

The release further added, “We’ve paid millions of dollars in prizes, contributed millions in sponsorships and donations, continued to extend our reach to outlying areas and have launched one of a kind promotions. Our integrity and commitment to Guyana speak for itself and we are proud to stand by our motto of “Every Ticket You Buy Benefits Our Country”; to date this has totalled over $7B towards social projects as well as youths, sports & culture.

The media launch is set for Wednesday, February 6, when more details will be given.