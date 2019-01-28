GTTA secures Equipment, Kit sponsorship from Stag International

THE Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has secured a historic equipment and team-kit sponsorship deal with India-based table tennis and sports equipment manufacturer, Stag International.

Stag is a growing and expanding global company and is anchored in over 203 countries worldwide.

The agreement was signed between GTTA president, Godfrey Munroe and Stag International’s Co-chairman, Vivek Kohli.

The agreement is the fruit of a proposal submitted by the GTTA as well as the improving participation of Guyana’s national teams in international competitions as well as many of the GTTA’s proposed programs and the synchronization with ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) programmes.

Guyana has in the past benefitted from Stag equipment through the ITTF development grants which has significantly helped in the development of the sport in Guyana. However, this has been the first independently negotiated sponsorship deal between the GTTA and Stag which will last for four (4) years and will see the association receiving an equipment grant every two years.

Guyana has now become the 41st country to be independently sponsored by Stag International.

Meanwhile, Munroe in a statement to the media, noted, “As a Global manufacturer and leader of table tennis and sports equipment, STAG International has truly demonstrated its commitment to the development of the sport of table tennis globally and will truly help Guyana to complement many of its development programmes and strategies”.

He maintained “The executive committee of the GTTA is truly elated by this development; these are the pillars we believe that are needed to be established in order to establish the framework for the growth of the sport. We, therefore, will endeavour to explore ways of maximizing the potential of our relationships and this sponsorship arrangement in view of adding value”.

Munroe also explained that the deal will help to provide the environment, infrastructure and accessibility for more players to play the sport as well as help the development thrust for table tennis, in addition to improving the national team brand.

The first batch of equipment will be used for Guyana’s hosting of the 61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis Championships and the Pan American Games and Cup Qualification events, scheduled for March 23-31 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Guyana.

Established in 1922, Stag International is one of the most reputable Indian sports brands globally in table tennis.The game has the second largest number of federations worldwide, after volleyball. As the biggest domestic producer, Stag is already the number one table tennis brand in India; it is also the country’s second-largest sports equipment manufacturer and exporter, after Inca Hammocks. The company is also one of the five premium partners of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Known for producing high-quality and durable equipment, their table tennis equipment is used in the Junior Olympics, Continental Championships, World Cup ITTF circuit events and key championships worldwide.

The sponsorship includes the provision of the following for the GTTA:

National team kits

Tracksuits

Playing shirts

Shorts and skirts

Kit bags

Towels

Socks

Equipment Sponsorship Support:

Provision of equipment support to our national federation, competition tables, surrounds; score counters balls, which include the following equipment:

60 Dozens 3 Star Balls

60 Dozen Training Balls

12 Umpire tables

12 Scoreboards

11 Regular I.T.T.F Approved competition tables (Americas 16 Model)

1 Show Court complete set

60 Surrounds (Barriers)

Extension of competitive discounted prices on future purchases of equipment

Sponsorship and provision of equipment support for the hosting of International events



