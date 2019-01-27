Kings of Studies’ small-goal tournament

– All systems in place for February 2

THE University of Guyana, Turkeyen campus, will come alive on February 2 as the “Kings of Studies 2019” small-goal football tournament kicks off.

International Relations student, Jafar Gibbons, who is the brain behind the event, has revealed that it will be held for one day only, on February 2, and will feature 10 teams.

Usually, sport events at the University are competed on an inter-faculty basis, however, Gibbons has added a twist as students will be allowed to compete on teams comprising members from the various faculties.

Teams will be gunning for top honours which includes trophies and medals, and individual prizes such as sneakers and an MVP gold ring.

Gibbons also noted that if there are more than 16 teams registered, the games will go for two weeks.

The matches will be played on a round-robin format, followed by the knockout stage, which will consist of three games – two semi-finals and the final. The games will be played in two five-minute halves.

The tournament has received strong support and Gibbons expressed gratitude to C&L Construction Inc, the Kashif & Shanghai Organisation, the Guyana Football Federation Inc, the Office of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Signature Moov, Robbie Rambarran, Asim Shakur, ASP Antonio Fredericks, Sharma Solomon, and Lavern Fraser.