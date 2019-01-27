IPA beat Clear Water by five wickets in tapeball encounter

THE International Pharmaceutical Agency romped to a five-wicket win when they tackled Clear Water in a 20-over tapeball encounter at the Gandhi Youth Organisation ground in Woolford Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

IPA won the toss and opted to bowl first. It proved a positive decision as three of their bowlers picked up three wickets each to restrict their opponents to 82 in 18.1 overs.

In reply, an aggressive innings from GYO’s Richard Zahoor propelled IPA to supremacy.

Zahoor spanked four sixes and two fours in a score of 37. He was ultra-aggressive on the onside, which resulted in several balls sailing into the canal. Although Zahoor eventually fell, bowled by Nigel Bissu, the damage was already done and victory was easily attained.