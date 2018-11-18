Palms resident allegedly threatens to shoot nurse

AN ex-prison officer who is the holder of a licensed firearm, is now in police custody after he allegedly threatened to shoot a nurse at the Palms on Friday evening.

The 79-year-old resident of the Palms, Brickdam, Georgetown, and a nurse had a misunderstanding earlier in the day and the nurse reportedly walked away from the ward, where the septuagenarian was and proceeded to another area.

This angered the pensioner and dissatisfied with the service he had received, he collected his licensed firearm and confronted the male nurse on the stairway, threatening to kill him.

The police said the nurse managed to disarm the pensioner and contact was made with the police who promptly arrived at the scene and took possession of the firearm. The 79-year-old was arrested and an investigation has been launched into the incident.