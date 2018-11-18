Injured Fly Jamaica passenger dies

An 86-year-old woman is the first fatality of the Fly Jamaica flight that made an emergency landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on November 9th, 2018.

Rookia Kalloo, who suffered a head injury while exiting the crash-landed Fly Jamaica aircraft, succumbed on Friday.

Fly Jamaica on Saturday said it was saddened to learn of the death and requested that the media respect the family’s privacy at this time.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Mrs. Rookia Kalloo, one our passengers aboard Fly Jamaica flight OJ256 which suffered a runway excursion on Friday 9th November, has died. All of our thoughts and sympathies are with Mrs. Kalloo’s family and loved ones at this time,” the company said in a press statement.

Fly Jamaica continued: “Whilst Mrs. Kalloo is not recorded as having been treated in hospital for any injuries as a result of the accident, we are investigating the position further and lending all possible assistance and support to Mrs. Kalloo’s relatives as they come to terms with their loss. We kindly ask the media to respect the family’s privacy at this sad time.”

Kalloo, who had suffered a fractured skull, passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital after initially being treated at a private hospital.

Mrs. Kalloo reportedly struck her head while exiting the emergency ramp.

The elderly woman, her daughter, and granddaughter were among the passengers on the Canada-bound aircraft.

Fly Jamaica flight OJ256 had departed CJIA at 2:10 a.m. for Toronto, Canada. About 15 minutes into the flight, passengers said that the pilot reported that the Boeing 757 was experiencing problems with its hydraulic system and needed to return to CJIA.

In total there were 35 Guyanese, one Trinidadian, 82 Canadians, one Pakistani and 11 American citizens on board.

The pilot, Captain Basil Ferguson, is being credited with averting a major disaster after stopping the plane inches from a steep drop at the end of the runway.