Cop every opportunity you can!

– says new lawyer Raeanna Clarke

RAEANNA Angela Drewshur Clarke, who likes to make the most of every opportunity, believes in investing a lot of time and effort into any project that she chooses to undertake so as to be able to produce quality work.

Born and raised in Georgetown, Raeanna completed both her primary and secondary education at Marian Academy and used those years to participate in as many activities as possible.

Through them all, Raeanna would strive for excellence; and would ensure that she takes whatever tasks she undertook seriously.

“When I have a task to do, I am someone who put in a lot of time and effort into ensuring that there is quality in anything I am doing. I believe that if anything is worth doing, it should be done to the best of your ability. Otherwise, don’t bother to waste time doing it,” she told the Pepperpot Magazine during an interview at her office recently.

The eldest of four siblings, Raeanna has always believed in being a well-rounded individual. “While in school, I tried to be involved in as many activities as possible. Every year, I would receive academic awards and subject prizes.”

The President Youth Award Republic of Guyana (PYARG) is an initiative that deeply impacted the life of Raeanna and instilled in her qualities that she still holds dear.

Because it had a lot to do with offering herself in community service and the like, Raeanna said PYARG taught her to be humble and show gratitude. “You come to appreciate how fortunate you are when you look at the situation of others, and it develops empathy in you. I also found that teamwork helps you achieve more because the qualities and abilities of others refine yours,” she said.

While completing her two years of CAPE at Queen’s College, Raeanna continued to involve herself in as many activities as possible. “I believe when you are in an institution, you should try to make the best of every opportunity that you’re given. I don’t believe in just existing; if you have certain gifts, develop them and use every opportunity to harness them,” she advises.

She also endorses the fact that the manner in which someone carries himself speaks volumes about him. “When you carry yourself in a certain way, it speaks for you. So sometimes you don’t even have to say anything; the way you conduct yourself tells a lot about you.” This has worked to Raeanna’s advantage in certain instances.

She pressed on at the University of Guyana and then the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago where again, she continued committing herself to various activities.

She decided to join a bible club while studying law overseas. “I soundly believe that God is very important in everything that you do. I believe that every achievement I have is because of God’s grace, his mercy and his favour.”

Raeanna especially believes that God helped her because the family was not very wealthy and she was also part of a single parent home. “It was only by a miracle that I was able to attend law school. When I received a scholarship to go… that left me in tears.”

Raeanna also credits the support she received from her family, whom she said supported her in every possible way. Her mom, Eva, along with her grandmother, Joan, and her aunts has especially played a pivotal role in helping her achieve success.

LAW SCHOOL

Commenting on her years at law school, Raeanna said the life is quite different to university life here in Guyana.

“Law school calls for a greater level of analysis and you’re not spoon-fed in any way. You have to work very hard and you have to manage your time well. My years at law school also helped me to mature in the sense that it was no longer about going home and finding dinner ready. It’s now that you have to be able to manage going to school, manage assignments and exams; knowing how to manage your money well and at the same time, you need to eat.

You also need to manage your time well enough to factor in going to the market; how you’re going to use your food. So you have to factor in market time, cleaning, laundry, as well as being able to go to school and do your assignments and remain social.”

The hard work and sacrifices paid off because Raeanna did very well upon graduating from law school.

She was admitted to the Guyana Bar Association last October 29 before Justice Roxanne George and now works in the Attorney General’s Chambers on Carmichael Street.

“I don’t know where life is going to take me so that’s why I believe in taking every opportunity. One of the things that stifle persons is that they have a vision but don’t take steps to effect that vision. But a vision is just a vision unless you actually take steps towards achieving it. While your steps have to be practical, sometimes your steps have to be leaps of faith,” says Raeanna.