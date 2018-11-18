CELEBRATION TIME

LAST year, this time, it was a few days away from the launch of the first of my four books, ‘Living with Intention’ on Amazon. It is hard to put into words the emotions I experienced on this part of my journey. One sentence from one of the emails from Amazon I will remember until the day I die: “The content of your book has been accepted”.

As a child I thought about doing many things but writing a book was not one of them. Sometimes God positions us on paths we never dream of but he knows our abilities. God has been opening many doors and he needs to get the glory for the things he has done. I will always be grateful to Shiv Dindyal who designed the cover and was by my side until the end; Richard Young who is my Editor and Creative Director; my spiritual father Pastor Claude Brooks for contributing the forward and Sean Duncan for capturing that beautiful cover photograph on the seawall in Georgetown.



To all the persons who downloaded, bought books, wrote reviews on Amazon, attended the book events and sent words of encouragement. A big thank you to Kathy Kidd and team Kidd Marketing for their guidance and support. Thank you to UG Vice Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith for hosting a launch at the University of Guyana. “Determination, faith, focus, self –discipline and consistency can make anything a reality.” This was the first sentence and I BELIEVE it to my core because I am a living testimony.

I look back and think of my journey thus far: “That young girl from Bartica that thought it was possible.”

I encourage you today no matter what your situation is not to doubt yourself. My journey has taught me that there is power in the valley and I celebrate more when I am in the valley than the mountaintop.

They are no mountains without valleys and if the mountain was smooth you could not get to the mountaintop. I went on to publish a total of four books (including two anthologies) in four months and many thought it was not possible. Presently I am working on the third Women Across Borders anthology, Men Across Borders and Motherhood-The Mountains and the Values.

I believe everyone has a story that will inspire and I would love to assist people in getting their stories out there. I did a course on how to teach people to craft their stories and self-publish their books. A complementary course will be among the many prizes that will be given away at the launch and mini-expo of the Women in Business Expo at the Pegasus on November 23, from 10:00hrs to 20:00hrs. The event is open to the public and admission is free. These books can be a great gift to someone. You will have the opportunity to buy a copy of the book and ask me any questions. We will be having free downloads on Amazon Kindle on the 23rd and 24th as part of our appreciation and celebration.

As I think about how I feel as I write this column, I came across the words of Ralph Marston which accurately describes my thoughts:

“I am joyful, for I know that a moment of true, unencumbered joy is worth more than pure gold. Getting organised helps me to stay effective and to make the best use of all the resources available to me.

I know that I think more clearly, I’m more motivated, I feel better and am healthier when I regularly lose myself in joy. People just like me have started with much less and have achieved incredible things. Every day is full of opportunities for improvement. By making use of those opportunities, I know that I will be closer to my goals by this time tomorrow.”

Maybe there is something you have been thinking about for a while but keep procrastinating. Today I urge you to feed your faith and starve your fear. Looking forward to interacting with you at the Pegasus on Friday.

Join our FB page https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=living%20with%20intention%20ambassadors and I can assure you that you will be inspired and motivated as we continue this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.