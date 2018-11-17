…coalition confident of defeating no-confidence motion

…dismisses rumours of PPP-vote buying

IN the face of rumours that a member of the coalition will be ‘bought out’ by the opposition to win the no-confidence motion laid against them in Parliament, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence responded by saying: “we’re not for sale”.

On Friday, Lawrence termed the circulating report as a “fallacy” even as other members of the government stated that the coalition remains “united and strong”

In the National Assembly, the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government has the majority with 33 seats while the PPP holds one less. Also addressing the rumours, Prime Minister and acting President Moses Nagamootoo stated: “A minority cannot assume that it could succeed in the Parliament. It cannot assume that speculatively that the alliance is divisive. The alliance is cohesive, it is united, it is strong and we are holding together!”

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson later added: “The Speaker has to rule and whatever the Speaker rules, bring it on. We’re ready to defend our record. Every single member of the government side, every single Member of Parliament will get up there and defend the record and vote resoundingly ‘no’ to this no confident motion.”

Idle rantings

Noting that they remain unfazed by Jagdeo’s motion, Lawrence declared: “The idle rantings by Mr. Jagdeo will not scare any member of the coalition.” She further addressed the opposition leader stating: “I want to indicate to him that this coalition, what we have shown is that we are willing to investigate any matter which comes before us in regards to discrepancies or for which anyone would have broken the law. And we have shown that in the several Commissions of Inquiry (CoI) that we have had.”

She continued she stated further that, in comparison, under the People’s Progressive Party’s PPP’s) Administration there were no CoIs. She added: “We can point to many, many instances of corruption. As a matter of fact, under the Jagdeo Administration corruption was the bread and butter of this country.”