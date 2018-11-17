Too many pick-pocket robberies downtown

Dear Editor,

THERE is a very disturbing trend of robberies in central Georgetown, particularly in the evenings by what appears to be a well-organised gang of young men.

On the evening of Thursday, November 16, 2018, persons were robbed in the vicinity of the Route 44 bus park, as well as the Stabroek area close to Demico. The known incidents took place just after 20:00hrs. This follows the observation of similar incidents by some persons who resorted to sharing their horrifying experiences on social media.

The method employed involves a snatcher, who snatches the victim’s possession then runs away, followed by a group of about five to 10 young men. The snatcher’s followers would pretend to be public-spirited citizens running to catch him, shouting “Catch him”. The gang subsequently regroups after the snatcher would have covered some safe distance. This gang, which is said to be known, continues to operate with unfettered boldness.

They seem to prefer the most populated bus parks, such as Routes 40, 44, 45 and 48, their targets being mainly unsuspecting passengers with earpieces/headsets on, persons with bags, and the feeble. Even when there is police presence around Stabroek Square, the gang’s numbers alone seem to be a discouragement for the one or two unarmed police traffic ranks to intervene.

The gang operates at all hours, but prevails at night because of inadequate lighting around the areas close to bus parks, making it particularly challenging for victims or even some witnesses to provide reports with clarity of their identity to police.

Stabroek Market is iconic and an insignia of Guyana’s Capital City, Georgetown. It has been advertised internationally in tourist documentaries, magazines and other medium. The area surrounding it is a hub, where workers, merchants, students, visitors and others transit by their hundreds on daily bases.

How then does this area continue to be the most unsafe place for persons to traverse? Of more irony is its proximity to the Ministry of Public Security, and the main precinct, the Brickdam Police Station.

I wish to make it categorically clear that this issue is not being highlighted with any political motive whatsoever; it seeks to obtain relief and safety for the wellbeing of all citizens, as well as prevent further distortion to the image of this country.

The relevant authorities are, therefore, urged to properly illuminate and purge the areas mentioned of all unwelcome and criminal elements. They are further encouraged to maintain active police patrols and presence on a 24-hour basis. Such moves will not only deter criminal elements but increase safety and rebuild public trust towards our security sector.

Regards

Orette Cutting