Porknocker confesses to killing lover

The paramour of a 23-year-old woman has admitted to killing her in Eye Lash Backdam, North West District (NWD) between October 1,2018 and November 15, 2018.
Dead is Patricia David, 23, of Eye Lash Backdam, NWD. The woman’s decomposed body was found in a shallow grave by investigators.
Police said her partner, a 27 year-old porknocker of South Sophia, Greater Georgetown who was sharing a common-law relationship with her, is in custody and he has admitted to the commission of the crime.
Charges are expected to be laid shortly.