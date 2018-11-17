–American Airlines commits to servicing Guyana in the years ahead

US carrier American Airlines touched down at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) late Thursday night, and immediately declared it’s here for the long haul.

Amidst much pomp and ceremony, several government officials, among them Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who is performing the duties of Prime Minister; Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and Junior Minister of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, were on hand to bid the airline and its crew welcome on their maiden commercial flight here.

Also present to help celebrate the moment were US Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway and top local aviation officials as well as American Airlines’ executives as the ceremony got underway in the Departure Lounge of the CJIA minutes into Friday morning.

AA Managing Director of International Government Affairs, Robert Wirick declared that Guyana is the airline’s 19th destination in South America, and commended those of its staff who played various roles in setting up operations here.

He said that the airline is pleased to be of service to Guyana, and hopes to strengthen its presence here in the years ahead.

“We are committed to this market,” he said, adding that from Miami, the airline will be able to help connect Guyanese to nearly 150 destinations, including in the US and other countries.

MONTHS OF HARD WORK

He said the service is the culmination of months of hard work, and commended the government and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as well for facilitating its launch.

For Minister Greendige, the occasion symbolises the importance Guyana and the United States place on the integration of “our peoples and economies through the improvement of air transport linkages.”

He said the government views the presence of one of the US’ largest airlines as “a very positive step” towards the development of air services on these shores.

He also sees the venture as a way of improving Guyana’s connectivity to the US and beyond, as well as generating tourism and bringing employment opportunities.

Minister Ferguson said that to have the airline operating here four times a week “is good news for the aviation sector and by extension the economy of Guyana,” as Guyanese will now have more options at their disposal where air travel is concerned.

Noting that Guyana’s largest Diaspora resides in the United States, Minister Ferguson said the move by the airline will be to the benefit of that community. She also spoke of the timeliness of the launch, which just so happens to coincide with the hosting here of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s conference later this month.

Several passengers booked to travel out of Guyana and queuing up in the CJIA Departure Lounge on Thursday night were visibly excited at the development, as was GCAA Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Egbert Field.

WILLINGLY COMPLIED

He told the audience at the reception in the Departure Lounge that when the airline applied to the GCAA to commence operations in December 2018, they immediately apprised them of the ICAO Air Transport Meeting here this month and asked if they could start their operations a bit earlier. And they willingly made the adjustment, he said.

Field said the GCAA welcomes the airline to Guyana, as the connections it brings “will not only enhance tourism but trade as well.” Guyana needs that sort of connectivity, he said.

He seized the opportunity to congratulate those of his staff for undertaking the necessary paperwork to ensure the airline was able to launch its operations as scheduled.

American Airlines will operate four flights each week between the CJIA and Miami, using an Airbus 319 aircraft. Local company Roraima Airways is handling the ground operations on behalf of AA.

In a message to the mark the occasion, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is performing the duties of President, welcomed the new service on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana. “I welcome American Airlines to the friendly skies of Guyana,” he said.

He extended an invitation to American Airlines to enjoy the hospitality of the Guyanese people whom he noted “deserve competitive, reliable and affordable air services.”