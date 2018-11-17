Farmer busted with over five kilos of cocaine

A 50-year-old poultry farmer of Smythfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice was arrested at the Moleson Creek Ferry Stelling at about 09:25hrs on Friday for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Police, acting on information received, conducted a thorough search of the farmer’s vehicle which was Suriname-bound and found concealed therein, several packets of cocaine which weighed in excess of five thousand, six hundred (5,600) grams.
Police said that the suspect is being processed for court.