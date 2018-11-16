Guyana bolstering vaccination coverage

GUYANA continues to bolster efforts aimed at fostering wide vaccination coverage under the Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI) while promoting good Maternal and Child Health (MCH).

This is according to Public Health Ministry nurse, Debra Ann Henry, who spoke to the Guyana Chronicle at the Quarterly Review Meeting for Maternal and Child Health/ Expanded Programme on Immunisation held at the Grand Coastal Hotel.

“What we’re doing through our meeting here is to empower, strengthen the capacity of healthcare workers so that they can work well and motivate them to keep delivering services,” Nurse Henry said.

During every quarter, she explained that health workers under the ministry aim to target a minimum 25 per cent immunisation coverage. During this time of the year, it is expected that at least a 75 per cent coverage would be recorded.

Though she was still assessing the data brought in from all 10 of Guyana’s administrative regions, Henry noted that the preliminary results indicate that Guyana is already achieved a 72 percent coverage.

The delay in obtaining the data, as explained by the nurse, is attributed to the geographical challenges that hinder compilation and presentation of the data.

“We are anticipating that everybody comes with their 75 per cent coverage,” she nevertheless said and hopes that when all the data is assimilated, the 75 per cent target will be met.

Improving the delivery of MCH services across Guyana has been under the radar for some time now. In 2017, it was reported that Guyana was set to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage for 2016.

According to records in the Health Situation Analysis of the Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS) 2016-2020, it was noted that since 2010, Guyana has recorded high levels of immunisation coverage.

Public Health Minister Lawrence was high in praise of this achievement.

“[This] means therefore that we must always remain one step ahead, that our procurement process for supply of vaccines is efficient, and that we are prepared to effectively deal with any threat or outbreak.”

Currently, Henry shared that the ministry is increasing capacity for healthcare resources and training personnel.

One batch of training for community health workers has already been completed and persons have moved on to acquire training in mid-wifery. Training in obstetrics is also being provided.

“All these trainings are ongoing so that we can improve the delivery of our services in MCH and these [training opportunities] are for health workers in all administrative regions,” she said.

Additionally, work has begun to improve resources. Just recently, she related that some regions received solar-powered refrigerators which store vaccines for far-flung areas and keep them potent.

IMMUNISING MIGRANTS

In bolstering immunisation efforts, Henry noted that due consideration must be given to the migrants coming to Guyana.

A cause for concern is that these migrants might not be immunised because many of them do not come with their medical cards to show their immunisation history.

To nip this in the bud, the nurse shared that all health workers are aware that migrants must receive health services as well.

“Once they don’t have it [the card], we are giving them all of the standard vaccines that they should get. We are working assiduously with the regions where the migrants are coming in. Whitewater is an area where much resources are being used and according to our policies in health, everybody should have access to healthcare services,” Nurse Henry said.