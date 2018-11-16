Get well soon

… outpouring of national goodwill for President’s full recovery

… PM says health challenge is beatable

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Thursday said that the health challenge currently being faced by Guyana’s Head of State President David Granger is “beatable.”

The Prime Minister, who is also performing duties of Head of State, was speaking at the annual graduation ceremony of the Tutorial High School. “In remembering our President on this day… I believe firmly in the power of positive thinking and whatever challenges him today in Cuba is beatable,” Nagamootoo said.

The Prime Minister recalled that both he and President Granger attended the Auchlyne Primary School in Berbice. “Destiny placed us at the same place at the same time. Destiny must have had a reason why two persons from two different parts of the country must attend the same school. We stood the test of time and we became two boys from a village from the same school, at the same time, we became the President and Prime Minister of Guyana… I believe that today that we owe it to a great son of this soil who has invested his intellect into this country.”

According to the Prime Minister, never before has a person forsaken regular gifts for his own birthday and instead requested buses, boats, boots, bicycles and books. Those, he said, were then donated to schools across Guyana. “We have him in our thoughts today because we are speaking of a man of worth, a leader of quality who wanted to imbue the same intellect he has received, to our children,” Prime Minister Nagamootoo noted.

A release from the Guyana’s Embassy in the Republic of Cuba, on Wednesday evening reported that subsequent to a series of medical tests, President Granger was diagnosed as suffering from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and was placed in the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ) on Thursday, November 1, where he underwent a surgical procedure.

The release further stated that the President’s medical personnel began the second phase of treatment on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, and is likely to be placed in CIMEQ for a short period of two to three days. It said during this time, the president has been working and resting in accordance with the advice he has been receiving from his doctors. “He is in fine form and a good frame of mind. He is expected to fully recover under the supervision of his doctors,” the release added.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Change also extended best wishes for a full and complete recovery to President Granger. The party said in a statement that it is concerned to have learnt of President Granger’s diagnosis but is pleased that he is receiving medical treatment and is in good spirits.

“All Guyanese are aware that President Granger is a man of immense faith and fortitude and the AFC is confident that he will successfully overcome this hurdle and return to his duties as Head of State in due course.” According to the AFC, it will hold His Excellency, First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger and their relatives in prayer at this challenging time. “Prime Minister and AFC Elder Statesman Moses Nagamootoo is serving in the capacity of President during this period and all of Guyana can be assured of stability and continued astute leadership. The AFC looks forward to President Granger’s early return to Guyana and the resumption of his duties as Head of State.”

For its part the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) says it is joining with the rest of the country in wishing President Granger a speedy recovery and safe return to the shores of Guyana. “The nation is comforted by the government’s assurance that the President will make a full recovery. The Party is also urging that no effort be spared in ensuring that the President receives the best medical care. During this period, the PPP offers words of prayer and comfort to his family and loved ones.”