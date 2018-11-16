EMPRETEC Guyana Inc. warns against refilling 5 gl water bottles at unlicensed vendors

Dear Editor

EMPRETEC Guyana urges the public not to purchase water from unlicensed water operators, to reduce the risk of consuming contaminated water. A lack of proper sanitation services not only breeds disease, it can rob people of their basic human dignity. Help prevent health risks by purchasing from only licensed vendors.

Unlicensed vendors desirous of obtaining certification can contact EMPRETEC Guyana. EMPRETEC Guyana in response to the mandate of the Food and Drug Division of the Ministry of Health provides training to water, ice and wastewater operators in Guyana. This training is done as a prerequisite of certifying water operators through a series of formal training sessions that are uniquely developed to enhance the method of water purification and distillation currently practised, making it safer for human consumption.

EMPRETEC offers a series of sessions designed as an introductory course to certify water, ice and wastewater operators as authentic practitioners in the field. This course is certified through a collaboration with the University of Guyana -IDCE and is listed under their course offerings.

EMPRETEC Guyana is pleased to inform you that we are currently preparing to host another Water Treatment and Basic Sanitation Course designed for water processors on November 26-30, 2018, in Georgetown. Interested persons can visit the EMPRETEC office at Lot 81 West Half, Laluni Street, Queenstown, or Telephone: 225-4330 or Email: empretecguyanainc@gmail.com for details.

There will [be]a combination of tutorials and practical demonstrations using state-of-the-art water purification equipment. Participants must complete ALL sessions before being awarded with the certification. Sessions will be facilitated by experienced and qualified local specialists.

Regards

Robyn Williams

Programme Assistant, EMPRETEC Guyana