Coalition reaffirms unity

THE leadership of A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance For Change met Thursday evening to discuss a number of matters.

Present at the meeting were Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Vice Presidents Carl Greenidge and Khemraj Ramjattan, People’s National Congress Reform Chairperson and Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, PNCR, General Secretary and Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally, APNU General Secretary, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and AFC executive member and Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson.

The leaders of the two parties jointly reaffirm that the coalition remains united and strong, a release from the two sides said. Further, the leadership celebrated the triumph of democracy in the efficient and successful holding of Local Government Elections, the second under the Coalition Government since it came to office in 2015.

“The leadership congratulates GECOM for the smooth and efficient manner in which these elections were held and acknowledged that GECOM has demonstrated its capacity to hold free, fair and credible elections,” the release added. APNU and AFC will host a joint media conference today at 11:00hrs at Congress Place.