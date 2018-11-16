American Airlines launches service to Guyana

..US carrier to operate weekly flights

US carrier American Airlines inaugural flight to Guyana touched down at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) late Thursday night and the company said it is committed to the market here for many years ahead.

Amidst much pomp and ceremony, several government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who is performing the duties of Prime Minister, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and Junior Minister of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson were among those in attendance to welcome the flight.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway and top aviation officials as well as American Airlines executives were on hand at the ceremony which went underway in the Departure Lounge of the CJIA minutes into Friday morning.

Speaking to an audience in the departure lounge of the CJIA, Robert Wirick , Managing Director , International Government Affairs at American Airlines told the audience that Guyana is the airline’s 19th destination on the continent .

While commending staff who played various roles in setting up operations here, said that the airline is pleased to be of service to Guyana as he noted that the firm hopes to strengthen its presence in Guyana for many years to come.”We are committed to this market,” he said.

Wirick told those in attendance that from Miami, the airline will be able to connect Guyanese to nearly 150 destinations including in the US and other countries. He said the service is the culmination of months of hard work as he commended government and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for facilitating its launch. He said that the airline strives to be the best each day and with each flight.

Greendige told the audience that the occasion symbolized the importance Guyana and the United States places on the integration of “our peoples and economies through the improvement of air transport linkages.”

He said the government views the presence of one of the largest US airline companies in Guyana as “a very positive step “towards the development of air services on these shores.

Greenidge said too that the venture will improve Guyana’s connectivity to the US but also beyond. He said the linkage will generate tourism and bring employment opportunities.

Minister Ferguson in her welcoming remarks said that to have the airline operating here four times per week “is good news for the aviation sector and by extension the economy of Guyana.” She said that Guyanese now have more options at their disposal regarding air travel.

She said Guyana’s largest Diaspora community resides in the United States and she noted the move by the airline will be to the benefit of that community. She said too that “timeliness “of the airline’s launch here coincides with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) aviation conference later this month.

Several passengers booked to travel out of Guyana were queuing up at the departure lounge of the CJIA on Thursday night wore visible signs of excitement. So too was Director General of the GCAA, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Egbert Field.

He told the audience that said that when the airline applied to GCAA to commence operations in December 2018, the aviation body informed of the ICAO Air Transport Meeting this month and requested if they can start their operations earlier. He said they made the adjustment willingly.

Field said the GCAA welcomes the airline to Guyana and he noted that the connections the firm brings,” will not only enhance tourism but also trade.”He said too that the connectivity is needed in Guyana

He said also congratulated staff of the GCAA for undertaking the necessary paperwork to ensure the airline launches its operations.

American Airlines will operate four flights each week between the CJIA and Miami using an Airbus 319 aircraft. Local company Roraima Airways is handling the ground operations on behalf of AA.

In a message to the mark the occasion, Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo who is performing the duties of a President, welcomed the new service on behalf Government and people of Guyana. “I welcome American Airlines to the friendly skies of Guyana, ” he said.

He extended an invitation to American Airlines to enjoy the hospitality of the Guyanese people whom he noted “deserve competitive, reliable and affordable air services.”

