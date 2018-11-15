SDC donates school supplies to GPF

Secretary of Strategy and Development Consulting (SDC) Inc, Lisa Narine, donated multiple school supplies to the Officer-in-charge of the Police Force’s Welfare Department, Woman Assistant Superintendent Jewel Hales-Sullivan.

Mrs. Sullivan, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Force, emphasizing that the supplies will be a boost towards the Guyana Police Force’s Children’s Christmas Party.

The SDC Inc., is a newly established security firm, which offers Body Guard Services as well as Tactical and Academic Training and will be working hand in hand with local law enforcement agencies. As a result, they will be making continuous donations to similar organizations within the law enforcement sector.