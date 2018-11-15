Rose Hall gears up for carnival-style celebration

As Miss Berbice Pageant collaborate to showcase town

The organisers of the ‘Miss Berbice I am a big deal pageant’ have residents of the ancient county counting down the days to their first official segment of the pageant, the Swimsuit and Pool Competition billed for tomorrow at the Skeldon Estate Poolside, Upper Corentyne Region Six.

Tracy Khan, the Coordinator, told media operatives at a press conference on Thursday that despite being down to eight delegates instead of the initial 10 that signed up, patrons are in for no less of a treat as the Berbician beauties will be showcasing their designer swimsuits all custom made by local designers.

In addition to the swimsuit competition, there will be a fun-filled day with several activities including volleyball, cricket and football competitions earlier in the day, followed by a swimming competition, slim and trim competition, as well as a big belly man competition among others, before the ladies take centre stage. The swimsuit competition is also expected to feature tons of local talent who are expected to keep the audience on their feet throughout the night.

The organisers have made it clear that the event is family-oriented and meant to provide much-needed, clean fun and entertainment for the public.

The cost of entry into the event is $1,000 with lots of food, beverages and all-round entertainment and is expected to kick-start from 14:00 hrs. Tickets are available at Munchies in Skeldon and Poonai’s Pharmacy in Rose Hall Town.

All roads then lead to Rose Hall Town the following day, as the delegates showcase their ‘Birds of Paradise’ costumes in the first-ever Costume Extravaganza and Mini Carnival.

For this event, local and international designers will seek to outdo each other in their intricate designs, depicting the best among the over 150 different species of birds in Guyana.

The delegates will literally take over Guyana’s smallest town, as they and their entourage of revellers move from the JC Chandisingh School street to the public road and through the town to the Rose Hall Town Primary School tarmac for a final showdown and judging.

The organisers have teamed up with the Mayor and Town Council for the event which will seek to put the “little town with a big heart” in the spotlight.

To create a true carnival atmosphere, spots along the route and at strategic locations throughout the town will be sold for $2,200 where locals and corporate Guyana are encouraged to put on display their products and services.

Speaking at the press conference, Mayor Vijay Ramoo said he is excited that his town will be on display and since the initial meeting held with the organisers, he has been out campaigning to get all the spots sold.

“We will do everything that we can to make this event successful. We didn’t have too much of a Town Day activity this year but this will definitely be among the biggest events hosted in the town and there are a lot of opportunities for persons to make money so be sure to get your spots early” he said.

Those desirous of getting spots are asked to make contact with the Town Clerk, Natasha Griffith, at the Town Council during working hours.