President diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

PRESIDENT David Granger has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the white blood cells; but he is expected to fully recover under the supervision of his doctors, Guyana‘s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed said in a statement on Wednesday.

What is Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

According to the American Cancer Society, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (also known as non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, NHL, or sometimes just lymphoma) is a cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system.

NHL is a term that’s used for many different types of lymphoma that all share some of the same characteristics. There is another main type of lymphoma, called Hodgkin lymphoma, which is treated differently.

NHL most often affects adults, but children can get it too.

NHL usually starts in lymph nodes or other lymph tissue, but it can sometimes affect the skin. See Lymphoma of the Skin. Lymphoma affects the body’s lymph system (also known as the lymphatic system). The lymph system is part of the immune system, which helps fight infections and some other diseases. It also helps fluids move through the body.

President Granger had travelled to Cuba for medical investigation. In the statement Majeed detailed that the President arrived in Havana on Tuesday, October 30, initially, for a medical investigation which he deemed necessary because of an unusual physical discomfort.

He was received by a Cuban medical team which commenced the first phase of medical examination.

Subsequent to a series of medical tests, the President was diagnosed as suffering from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and was placed in the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ) on Thursday, November 1, where he underwent a surgical procedure.

On Tuesday, November 6, His Excellency, the President, was discharged from CIMEQ and returned to his official accommodation, Majeed said in his statement.

According to Majeed, the President’s medical personnel have now begun the second phase of treatment which started on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, and he is likely to be placed in CIMEQ for a short period of two to three days.

“During this time, the President has been working and resting in accordance with the advice he has been receiving from his doctors. He is in fine form and a good frame of mind. He is expected to fully recover under the supervision of his doctors,” the statement added. “His Excellency, the President, wishes to express his deep gratitude to Guyanese in the homeland and in the diaspora, to the various prime ministers and presidents, to the CARICOM Diplomatic Caucus in Cuba, to his friends and colleagues, and all those who sent their best wishes for his full and complete recovery – and his speedy return to Guyana.”

Above all, President Granger also thanked His Excellency the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Government of Cuba and the medical staff of CIMEQ for the special care and attention which he has been receiving while in Havana – and, indeed, for the excellent facilities in which he is being accommodated.

The Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the Republic of Cuba will be issuing another statement prior to the departure of His Excellency, the President, from Cuba.

In a statement last week, the Ministry of the Presidency had said the President is resting comfortably. “The Head of State has responded satisfactorily to medical interventions over the past week and is recovering well. President Granger wishes to assure all citizens that he is receiving the best possible medical advice and attention,” the ministry’s statement read.

On October 30, 2018, President Granger and First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger departed Guyana for Cuba. Speaking at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri before his departure, the Head of State had said that recently he travelled twice to Trinidad and Tobago and had done his annual medical check-up in May when he had been given a clean bill of health. “If I take you back over the last six months, I went to Trinidad and Tobago to do my annual medical examination which is normally done in August. I went in May because of the Congress of my party and the impending Local Government Elections,” he said.

However, on his return to work, the President said that he started to experience certain symptoms which were persistent, and took the decision to travel back to Trinidad to revisit the tests that were done in May. “At that time, they discovered some symptoms which needed further investigation, so I just agreed with that diagnosis and made arrangements to go to Cuba for further investigations.” At the time he had said there was no clear indication of disorder or what the nature of the disorder is. President Granger had said that out of an abundance of caution, he took the decision to travel to the Republic of Cuba to have the relevant medical investigation done. “The Guyanese public should be assured that once those investigations are complete they would be kept abreast with the health of the President of the Republic,” he said.