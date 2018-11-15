Official of Chaplaincy Association calls on PM

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Tuesday morning received Dr. Devon Bannister, Pro-Chancellor of the Canadian International Chaplaincy Association (CICA), which has recently conferred an Honorary PhD on Kaieteur News publisher, Glenn Lall, and other Guyanese social activists.

The Guyana-born Dr. Bannister explained to the Prime Minister that he wants to lift the image of noteworthy Guyanese by conferring the awards. The Pro-Chancellor is attached to the organisation’s Florida-based International University & Seminary.