GFC, Camptown record latest wins in Turbo KO football

THERE were contrasting wins for Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Camptown FC as the second annual Turbo Football tournament continued at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

The first game was smooth sailing for GFC when they played Den Amstel, winning 3-0.

LaVaughn Enniss with a double (50th, 59th) was the leading scorer in the drubbing, with Alberto Basanto opening the scoring in the 47th minute.

While GFC were comfortable in their win, the sailing was not so smooth for Camptown who had a scare in their 1-0 win over Grove Hi-Tech.

With the first half ending goal-less, it was anyone’s game when the sides came back out for the second half.

It was not until Jermain Beckles’ 76th minute strike that the game registered a goal. It was by no means over, however, as Grove fought back but were unable to secure an equaliser.

Today Riddim Squad and Northern Rangers clash from 18:30hrs and Santos face Police from 20:30hrs.