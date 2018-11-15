Days before release Buju focused on peace and love

LOOP (Trinidad) As Buju Banton fans anxiously await his release from jail, the singer says his only desire going forward is peace and love.

“In light of the adversity I have encountered, I feel the need to stress that my only desire going forward is peace and love. I only want to be associated with my craft. Having survived, I want to share the good news and strength of my music. I just want to continue making music, which I’ve devoted my life to. I look forward to the opportunity to say a personal thanks to my fans and everyone who supported me,” he said in a message sent via his publicity team, Destine Media.

Buju is due to be released from a US jail on December 8.

He is said to have remained positive and is in great spirits.

He is currently counting down the days, along with millions of others to his release, the statement said.

Following his release, Buju will perform in a series of concerts dubbed the ‘Long Walk to Freedom Tour.

So far he is confirmed to perform in The Bahamas on March 30 and Trinidad on April 22.