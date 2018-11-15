Buzzing this weekend

IT’S time for the weekend again, people! There a few big events going off this weekend including one that wants to help you celebrate the best you.

So don’t stay cooped up at home.

Today

If you missed Tower Poolside Sunday here is your chance to get a glimpse of epicness, Tower Suites presents Celebrity Lifestyle hosted by PStar Perry and his sexy crew out of Trinidad. Music by Determine Immortal Sound and DJ Face

Tomorrow

Picture this: hot girls spraying fog into the crowd, even hotter girls spraying shots into your mouth. All of that’s going down at the Inhale Block Party, at the Giftland Parking Lot. What happens on the block stays on the block. Pick your potion as we prepare for Guyana Carnival 2019.

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant & Lounge presents Saturday Fete & Karaoke. Ladies get one free cocktail. Enjoy soca, chutney, reggaeton, dancehall, and electronic mixes.

Sunday

Pure Racing, KFC Guyana and GT Motorsports present the “KFC Mega Cup” the first ever two-stage North American Styled Grand Prix to be held in Guyana. The three-hour event will see points posted in real time online. The event kicks off at 3 PM and will be aired LIVE nationwide – including Bartica, Essequibo and E-Networks Satellite.

Come and be part of history and the future at the same time – see the Guyana Drone Operator Association’s first ever Drone Race & Drones in Tourism Expo at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre! Enjoy drone racing, photography and video expo, and pick up a few of the 11 special limited edition GDOA postcards.

Party Sundays brings to you “Anything Goes” at Club Privilege. Free tequila shots. Hookah services available. Music by DJ Delon and Charlie, Stereo Sonic DJ David, DJ Denzel and DJ Pelham. Admission: Ladies: $1,000, Men: $1,500