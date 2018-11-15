Bates, Watkin lead New Zealand to victory over Pakistan

OPENING Suzie Bates (35) and Jess Watkin (3-9) took New Zealand to a 54-run victory over Pakistan last night at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine gave the Kiwis a solid foundation at the top of the order as they put on 59 for the first wicket, which put New Zealand in firm contention for a massive innings.

However, Bates was the first victim and she was soon followed by Devine at 83-2, but Amy Satterwaite (26) and Katey Martin (29) ensured that New Zealand amassed 144 for 6 to pose a challenging total.

The New Zealanders then bowled out Pakistan for 90 in 18 overs to clinch a resounding victory off Jess Watkin’s 3 for 9 from her four overs. Captain Javeira Khan was the only batter to offer any resistance with 36.

The loss cemented Pakistan’s exit from the World Cup.