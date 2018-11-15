After the Local Government Elections

LOCAL Government Elections (LGEs) 2018 are now part of Guyana’s past. And while Guyanese await official and final results, lessons are already being learned as elected councillors prepare for the task of leading and developing their respective communities.

The reportedly disappointing turnout at the polls is certain to attract the attention of analysts and politicians alike. Was the electorate apathetic? Did politicians not campaign hard enough? Did political parties fail to mobilise their foot-soldiers? Or did citizens intend to send a message to politicians? The discussions will certainly be interesting, as various opinions are expressed and debated.

This publication has repeatedly emphasised the need for citizen-participation in the processes of government. Politicians alone cannot govern; every citizen who has a stake in the decision-making process has a constitutional right, civic duty, and patriotic responsibility to become involved in the development of his/her neighbourhood, communities, regions, and ultimately our country. Apart from participation being a responsibility, citizen-involvement would directly benefit our communities, and positively affect the quality of life of our families. After all, contributing to the decisions of government and the mode of governance would amount to representing our own individual interests in the processes of decision-making. It is therefore in our interest to be active in the process of governance.

While Guyanese may learn lessons from LGEs 2018, it is now time to move forward. It is time for elected councillors to get down to the tasks of leading by example and working in the interest of the citizens who chose them.

President Granger wrote, “Local government is a vital aspect of public administration because it deals with people’s daily lives in their communities.” The president added that, “At the heart of the rural development crisis is the question of who wields power in the neighbourhood councils. There must be change at the local level if Guyana is to become a more equal and inclusive society.”

The president alluded to the duties of councillors.

According to a government publication entitled, Facts about Local Government, “Local government is the system for managing and developing your community under the leadership of persons you choose from within your community. The leaders chosen by you to manage your community are called councillors. The body of councillors is called a council.” The publication states too that, “Local government allows citizens to participate in the decision-making process at the community level. Councils can identify the needs of citizens and deliver services in a more efficient way. Local government is about handing power to the people to manage their community’s affairs in a transparent and accountable manner. In the absence of local government, some other body of persons will manage the affairs of your community and those persons will not have the same interest or knowledge in your community’s affairs as you do, because you live there and they do not.”

President Granger, regarding the foregoing, said, “Local problems – broken bridges clogged canals, culverts, drains, gutters, and trenches; flooding; overgrown cemeteries, playfields and parapets; potholed roads; stray dogs and roaming cattle; lack of adequate street lighting; lack of public spaces for entertainment, leisure, sport, and recreation; lack of efficient solid-waste disposal, and lack of enforcement of building and zoning codes – combine to make many neighbourhoods unsanitary, unpleasant and unsafe.”

The president was, at the time in 2014, referring to the duties of councillors. According to the publication, ‘Facts about Local Government’ which draws its information from the constitution and subsidiary laws of Guyana, “Local government is responsible for identifying and implementing needed projects such as building and maintaining roads, bridges, playgrounds, parks, sanitary landfills and other public property.” The publication continues, “Local government is also responsible for garbage collection, cleaning of drains and parapets, protection of property, policing and provision of security for private citizens, provision of healthcare services, education, improving the environment, pest control, regulating noise nuisances, promoting tourism and sports, encouraging persons to become involved in community projects among many other services, which will improve the quality of life in the community. In other words, all the services necessary for members of the community to go about their daily lives.”

Clearly, the newly elected councillors have great responsibility and massive obligations. While Guyanese consider their motives for being less than maximally enthusiastic about LGEs 2018, it is incumbent on the persons who have been elected to learn about their functions, dedicate themselves to their duties, and work to improve the quality of life of those who live within their communities.