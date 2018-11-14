Enmore man dies weeks after hit by car

A PEDESTRIAN, who was struck down at Strathspey Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara on October 30, succumbed to his injuries on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Dead is Rishi Bhagwandin, 28, of Lot 286 Enmore Hope West, East Coast Demerara. Police said he never regained consciousness after the accident.

When this newspaper visited the village on Tuesday, residents said the young man is known and they were unaware of the accident as such, his relatives could not be located. Bhagwandin was hit by motor car PVV 9941 at around 19:45hrs on October 30, which was at the time being driven by a 33-year-old Friendship, ECD resident.

It was reported that the car was proceeding west along the Railway Embankment when Bhagwandin allegedly ran from north to south into the vehicle’s path. He was struck and fell onto the road’s surface suffering neck and severe head injuries, after which he was taken to the GPHC by public spirited residents. However, the driver of the vehicle who was taken into police custody has since been released on bail.