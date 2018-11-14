Cop shot by Sindicato at border

A Guyanese policeman was shot and injured by members of the notorious Venezuelan gang—Sindicatos near the Guyana/ Venezuela border on Tuesday afternoon.

Injured is Police Corporal Quincy Alexander, a resident of Amelia’s Ward, Linden. In a statement, police said a wooden vessel ferrying seven passengers on Tuesday from Eteringbang to Macapa, in the Cuyuni River, was fired upon by a group of armed men standing on the Venezuelans side of the border.

The incident occurred at about 12:00hrs in the vicinity of Butanuamu Creek Point, police said in a statement. Corporal Alexander, who was one of the passengers, was struck by a bullet in his lower back. The 38-year-old Policeman of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, who is stationed at the Eteringbang Police Station and attached to Macapa Base, was medevaced to Georgetown last night around 20:30h. Alexander arrived at the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in a conscious state and is presently receiving medical attention.

Present on the rank’s arrival were Deputy Commissioner Paul Williams DSM, Deputy Commissioner Maxine Graham DSM, Detective Superintendent Michael Kingston; Welfare Officer, Assistant Superintendent J. Sullivan and Cadet Officer Ike. Grandison of the PR Department. They all wished him a speedy recovery and offered words of comfort.