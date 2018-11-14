Cabinet condemns firemen for aircraft theft

CABINET on Tuesday condemned what it deemed the “reprehensible” alleged acts of theft by firemen who first responded to the Fly Jamaica aircraft that crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport last Friday.

Several firemen have been accused of stealing personal items belonging to crew members and several passengers of the Fly Jamaica airplane which made an emergency landing at the CJIA shortly after it had taken off for Toronto, Canada.

The Ministry of the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday evening that both Cabinet and the National Security Committee (NSC) were earlier in the day briefed about the incident involving the Fly Jamaica flight OJ256. During the emergency operations that followed the emergency landing, members of the GFS rushed to the scene. After the mop-up, some personal items belonging to crew members and some passengers were discovered missing. The firemen were since detained by the police and some released on bail.

“Cabinet strongly condemned as criminal and morally corrupt, those alleged acts of theft, and urged that the perpetrators be brought to swift justice,” the statement read. It added: “It must be noted that not only did the accused cast a blemish on the reputation of the disciplined services, but they have tarnished Guyana’s image.”

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into alleged theft and the firemen are expected to be charged soon. Passengers reported that they lost passports, electronic devices and cash.

Reports indicate that almost a dozen persons from the fire department were questioned pertaining to devices and personal items allegedly stolen from the aircraft. The pilot had reportedly told police that he was missing cash and electrical devices which were left in the plane before the firefighters reached the scene. This was confirmed when one of the firemen, upon being questioned, rigorously returned some of the items. Further inquiry revealed that more items were found at the Timehri Fire Station.