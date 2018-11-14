Barticans make early call for better roads

By Gabriella Chapman

AS the Local Government Elections concluded and the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) earned victory in the Municipality of Bartica, the residents of the town have made early their request for better roads.

The Guyana Chronicle spoke with a few residents of the Potaro Road area, who all expressed that they went out to vote on Monday to vote for leaders who will address the dire need for better roads in their community.

One resident explained that Bartica is the gateway to the interior; however, it is the Potaro Road persons have to use to get to the interior.

“That alone should be adequate reason for the leaders of this community to pay more attention to the development of the roads in this area. In addition to that, it is affecting people’s livelihood. I can’t drive out of here without upsetting my whole inside, with how rough and terrible this road is,” the resident said.

Patrick Cummings, a vocal community member, said he has seen development, however, the development started a little too late. He is hoping that the new leaders will start working as soon as they have taken up their respective offices.

A group of elderly women said they really want the new leaders to look into the road that leads to Mora Camp. Lucy George, who is a resident at Mora Camp, said the road is in such a terrible state that no vehicle wants to drive there, which forces them to walk a long distance to get to school and work.

“I voted because I want my voice to be heard. They said that LGEs is for the people to get their needs and so I’m asking the leaders to please look into our issue. We have children and grandchildren and us, elderly ones, who have to walk all that distance because of the bad condition of the road,” Lucy said.

In addition to the road, she said residents do not have access to water and have been asking for access for years. The people of Mora Camp are hoping that the new leaders will hear their cry.

When these comments were mentioned to the current Mayor Gifford Marshall, he told the Guyana Chronicle that the Potaro Road indeed needs to be fixed. He assured that under the APNU’s leadership in the town, all the needs of the people will be addressed.