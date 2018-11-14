Dear Editor,

I WAS looking at the trends in voting on the coast, interior and at the NDC and town levels.

Both the major blocks APNU and PPP have failed to pull significant votes as a percentage of voters on the register; they nevertheless maintain their ethnic bases.

While many thought that in a three-way race the smaller Alliance For Change (AFC) would be “dead meat”, a sample from the results gives the AFC an average 12% of votes cast in areas in which it contested.

In a few areas, the AFC got more votes than the PPP, i.e. Linden, and matched those of APNU in places such as Port Kaituma.

These figures show clearly that the AFC remains the deal-breaker, and cannot any longer be wished away. The AFC still holds the balance.

Regards

Jonathan Persaud