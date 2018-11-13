Voting in New Amsterdam/Canje concludes without hiccups

WHILE the elderly kept their early date with the polling stations, the youths preferred the afternoon hours to cast their ballots in the different constituencies under the New Amsterdam Municipality and the Canje locations, where over 15,000 residents were expected to vote.

Earlier in the day, there was a slow, yet steady flow of voters at the polls but this improved later, as was predicted by APNU Regional Representative Mr. Kirk Fraser, as he assisted in shuttling the elderly to the place of poll during sunrise hours.

Minister of Education Ms. Nicolette Henry, in an invited comment during a visit to her hometown, expressed optimism that there will be changes in favour of the government, especially in the areas that were held by the opposition in the East Berbice/Corentyne Region.

She confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle that there were no glitches or incident during the elections. But, as a New Amsterdamer, she would like to see persons take up leadership and provide essential services, and present ideas for opportunities.

The People’s Progressive Party [PPP] controls the Rose Hall and Corriverton municipalities, and 17 of the 18 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, with the exception of the three recently formed Local Government Organs at Korthberaadt/Plegtanker, East Bank Berbice and at Wyburg/Caracas, along with Vryheid/ Sandvoort, West Canje, were eligible voters are casting their ballots for the first time. The A Partnership for National Unity [APNU] governs the municipality of New Amsterdam and the Lancaster/ Hogstyle NDC.

Meanwhile, there were no traditional long lines outside the places of poll, but there were reports that voters claimed their names were not listed, even though they had cast their ballots at the last Local Government Elections in 2016. Persons also complained of not knowing where to vote, and blame was cast on the various candidates for not notifying the members of their respectively constituency.

Seventy-eight-year-old Rudolph Innocent of Lot 98 Amsville Housing Scheme, is a first time voter at Local Government Elections. He wants to see improved drainage and garbage collection.

Meanwhile, the older voters claimed they preferred to cast their ballots along traditional lines and patterns, while the few younger voters who went to the polls through encouragements from the elderly in their respective homes, said they needed a change and their ballot will be reflective of their choice.