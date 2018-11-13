LGE 2018: APNU dominates Georgetown

A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) has dominated the Municipality of Georgetown after earning 21 seats on the town council.

This was revealed by Returning officer for Georgetown, Duarte Hetsberger, at a press conference held Tuesday afternoon at the Critchlow Labour College.

Nine of the APNU’s seats came from the Proportional Representation (PR) system while 12 were garnered from the First Pass the Post system.

The People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) received seven seats: Four from the PR system and Three from the first Pass the Post.

Additionally, the Alliance for Change (AFC) won two seats, both from the PR system.

See below a condensed breakdown of votes for the Proportional Representation system and each constituency within the Municipality of Georgetown:

* Proportional Representation:

• APNU: 18127 votes – Nine seats

• AFC: 3059 votes – Two Seats

• GNS: 94 votes – No seats

• PPP/C: 7050 votes – Four Seats

• URP: 106 votes- No seats

* First Pass the Post system:

1. Constituency One:

APNU: 816 votes – Won by Ubraj Narine

2. Constituency Two:

PPP/C: 877 votes- Won by Nalissa Ferguson

3. Constituency Three:

PPP/C: 849 votes- Won by Dimitri Ali

4. Constituency Four:

APNU: 654 votes- Won by Alfred Mentore

5. Constituency Five:

APNU: 1473 votes won by Akeem Peters

6. Constituency Six:

PPP/C: 1279 votes won by Param Persaud

7. Constituency Seven:

APNU: 397 votes won by Ivelaw Henry

8. Constituency Eight:

APNU: 1207 votes won by Gregory Fraser

9. Constituency Nine:

APNU: 1253 votes won by Shonelle Daniels

10. Constituency Ten:

APNU: 882 votes won Heston Botswick

11. Constituency Eleven:

APNU: 1196 votes won by Yvonne Ferguson

12. Constituency Twelve:

APNU: 2212 votes won by Patricia Chase Green

13. Constituency Thirteen:

APNU: 1830 votes won by Trichria Richards

14. Constituency Fourteen:

APNU: 1436 votes won by Denroy Tudor

15. Constituency Fifteen:

APNU: 614 votes won by Cilesia Hall

There was however only a 28.3% voter turnout for Georgetown.