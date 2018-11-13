Big parties hold on to bases

…preliminary results show towns split between APNU, PPP

By Svetlana Marshall and Lisa Hamilton

The two major political parties have maintained their hold on their traditional support bases with the government A Partnership for National Unity projected to win five of the 10 municipalities, while the opposition collected the other five with slim wins in Mabaruma and Lethem.

Based on preliminary results seen by this newspaper APNU is projected to win big in Georgetown, Linden and Bartica. They will also win Mahdia and New Amsterdam. The opposition People’s Progressive Party will hold on to those it has held over the years- Corriverton, Rose Hall and Anna Regina, while picking up Mabaruma and Lethem. For Lethem the PPP reportedly won five of the 10 seats with four going to APNU and one to the AFC. Political observers say this is a virtual tie as the AFC’s candidate will likely support APNU at the council.

Meanwhile, preliminary results for the majority of Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) were not released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Region One – Mabaruma

Based on preliminary results coming out of Municipality of Mabaruma, Region One in the Proportional Representation component of the Local Government Elections, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) took the lead with 584 votes followed by APNU with 408 votes and the AFC with 51 votes.

However, Guyana Chronicle was unable at the time to determine the winning candidates for the First-Past-The-Post Component of the Elections.

Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam)

In the Proportional Representation Component for the Evergreen-Paradise Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) won five seats on the council of 16 after securing 909 votes. The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) secured three (3) seats on the council after raking in 540 votes. The United Republic Party only pulled 20 votes, and as such, did not secure any seats under this component for Evergreen-Paradise.

In the First-Past-The-Post Component for Constituency No. 4 in the Evergreen-Paradise Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Audrey Garraway secured her spot on the Council of 16 after defeating Marlyn Featherson. Garraway secured 93 votes while Featherson only managed to pull 71 votes.

In Constituency No. 5, Keith Maurice Belfield secured a seat on the council of 16 after raking in 136 votes from a total of 138.

Over in Constituency No. 6 – Darmouth (North West), Akeel Shepherd secured 155 votes from a total 162, thereby winning a seat on the council.

For Constituency No. 7 – Dartmouth (South West), Aldrin Shepherd secured 128 votes winning himself a seat on the NDC. He came up against Inez Grant who only managed to pull 14 votes. Results for the other Constituencies for the Evergreen-Paradise Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in the First-Past-The-Post component of the elections were still being tabulated up to press time.

Region 4 – Georgetown

In the City of Georgetown, APNU is expected to maintain a strong presence on the council. Preliminary Results for the 15 constituencies in the country’s capital were not released by GECOM; however, based on statements of polls posted at polling places, Deputy Mayor Akeem Peter was leading the way in Constituency Five. Voters’ confidence in Mayor Patricia Chase-Green was expressly known in Constituency 12, where she is leading in the First-Past-the Post Component of the Local Government Elections.

Region Five – Mahaica- Berbice

With 8 out of 10 Local Authority Area (LAAs) areas in Region Five (Mahaica – Berbice) tallied, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is thus far in the lead by a less than 100-vote gap.

Statistics reaching the Guyana Chronicle on Monday evening from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) show that in the Proportional Representation (PR) component in the area APNU secured some 5900 votes.

Coming close behind was the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) with some 5826 votes.

The scores according to the LAAs are as follows: Woodlands/Bel Air – PPP 401, APNU 283; Hamlet/Chance – APNU 465, PPP 7; Profit/Rising Sun – APNU 987, PPP 215; Blairmont/Gelderland – PPP 1349, APNU 285, AFC 93; Mahaicony/Abary – PPP1279, APNU 662; Seafield/Tempie – APNU 881, PPP 409; Union/Naarstigheid – APNU 1509, PPP 1390, AFC 267; Woodlands/Farm – APNU 828, PPP 776;

Meanwhile, in the Hamelt/Chance LAA the only score coming in for first-past-the-post (FPTP) candidates is APNU Gloria Vaux, a house keeper from Strath Campbell, who snatched 120 votes. At LAA Profit /Rising Sun, FPTP Candidate representing the United For Community Development (UFCD) Eon Warde stole the show for Constituency 4 with 183 votes.

Coming behind was Progress For All FPTP Candidate Kelvin Mingo of Constituency 2 who copped 162 votes.

At Woodlands/Bel Air APNU’s Simonica London-Browne representing Constituency 2 led with 125 votes while the party’s Wilbert Innis led in Mahaicony/Abary with 263 votes.

In Blairmont/Gelderland Oomarlall Nowrang, a PPP Candidate led with 490 votes; in Seafield/Tempie APNU’s Delon Crawford led with 155 votes; in Union/Naarstigheid APNU’s Orin Jacobs took the lead with 304 while Woodlands/Farm was secured by PPP’s Nowrang Panchu.

Region Six – Rose Hall

In the Municipality of Rose Hall on East Berbice, Corentyne, the PPP/C according to preliminary results has won six (6) of the eight (8) constituencies.

The numbers show a 46 per cent voters’ turnout in the Township or 1951 of the approximately 4,200 voters registered. The PPP/C based on statements of poll copped 1203 of the votes while APNU only raked in 721 and the URP 23 votes.

Region Seven – Bartica

Based on reliable information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, in the Municipality of Bartica APNU copped 12 of the 18 seats while the PPP secured five (5) and the AFC one (1). In the Proportional Representation Component of the Elections, the APNU in Bartica secured five (5) seats while for the First-Past-The-Post Component, it raked it seven (7) additional votes.

In the case of the PPP, it secured three (3) seats in the Proportional Representation Component and another two seats in the First-Past-The-Post Component. The AFC secured its single seat in the Proportional Representation aspect of the elections.

Region Eight – Mahdia

Over in the recently declared Town of Mahdia, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) won 2 seats on the Council of 8 under the Proportional Representation Component of the elections after securing 253 votes. The Alliance for Change (AFC) and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) both won one seat each after securing 86 and 91 votes respectively.

In the First-Past-The-Post Component of the elections in Mahdia, in Constituency No. 1 – Uewang/Mahdia Plateau West – Dennis Boalt won with 69 votes while in Constituency No. 2 – Mahdia Plateau East – Davis Adams won with 78 votes. Meanwhile, in Constituency No. 3 – Potaro Road/Eagle Mountain, Juewayne Burrowes won with 83 seats, and Constituency No. 5 – Konawak Essequibo, Amanda Solomon won by way of a no contest.

Region Nine – Lethem

In the Municipality of Lethem, in Constituency One, APNU’s Youlanda Richmond- Moffett got 117; People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s John Fredericks secured 83 votes and the Alliance for Change (AFC)’s candidate, Ryan Alcides got 40 votes. Richmond-Moffett won in that Constituency.

Results for Constituency Two are still pending, however, in Constituency Three, PPP/C’s John Macedo secured 193 votes while APNU’s Wendella Franklin got 129 votes; AFC’s Lilian Joseph-Cumberbatch got 38. Macedo won his constituency and will now form part of the new council.

Over in Constituency Four, APNU’s Olive Atkinson D’Aguiar won with 114 votes; PPP/C’s Megan Thomas got 83 and AFC’s Ahrens Landry secured 45 votes.

Meanwhile in Constituency Five, incumbent Mayor, Kerry Jarvis got 57 votes while PPP/C’s Jason Wilson secured 79 votes. The Guyana Chronicle was unable to receive information from Constituency Two.

In the Proportional Representation Category, the PPP/C got two seats with 676 votes and APNU won two seats with 528 votes.

In 2016, the APNU+AFC coalition which contested the LGEs together got, 662 votes while the PPP/C secured 457 votes, giving the parties three and two seats respectively.

Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) – Linden

In the First-Past-The-Post Component for the Municipality of Linden , A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Stephen Massiah won a seat on the council of 16 after raking in 289 votes in Constituency No. 2 (Retrieve/Kara Kara).

In Constituency No. 3 – Central Mackenzie, APNU Leroy Anthony James secured 185 votes, thereby winning a seat on the council. Constituency No. 4 – Washer Pond to Siberien – was won by APNU Wainewright Bethune who copped 209 votes.

Preliminary results for the other constituencies under the First-Past-The-Post Component for Linden were still being tabulated by GECOM up to press time. The situation was the same for the Proportional Representation Component for that Local Authority Area (LAA) – a known stronghold for the APNU.