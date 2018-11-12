Vote for community development

– AFC urges Berbicians

THE Alliance For Change (AFC) wrapped up their Local Government Elections (LGEs) campaign with a march and public rally at the hometown village of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Sunday.

Addressing the crowd at Whim, the prime minister who is performing duties as President, called on the residents to turn up in their numbers and vote today for the development of their communities.

“We want educated, young, smart people to run your village… it is your chance to select leaders you honestly feel can run your affairs, not running for a few friends to give away lands to friends, not to giving away shrimp land to friends, not to give away to contractors or to give away contracts to their friends; you want people who are friends for the villagers, not those who scrounge after the village, not parasites who suck your blood after receiving your rates and taxes, and money from the government and do nothing for you; you have a choice to make,” he said.

The prime minister continued that the residents should be wary of those who try to create division by intimidation and fear mongering.

“Do not be turned away because of racism or hatred… throw away your fears, throw away this prejudice that they are trying to feed you on, it is not in your interest, it is to keep you away from electing good leaders… this is not about Whim, this is about people, this is not about party, this is about a village, you want to do better in this village… you have to get rid of the wicked people who try to hold you down, to keep you down, ” he urged.

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan in addressing the importance of local democracy, said local government elections help to teach people how to govern themselves at the local level, and gives rise to better rounded individuals who can move on to the national level and be better politicians.

“It teaches people how to govern themselves at the lower level, at the ground level, at the local level at the municipalities. It brings social cohesion… and when that happens we look for good character rather than ethnicity and racism,” he said.

The party’s local candidates for the area and other party members encouraged the residents to turn out in their numbers and vote for the “fit and proppa” candidates today.