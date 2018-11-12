Ramdhani off to winning start at the King’s University

NARAYAN Ramdhani won Silver in the Men’s Doubles and reached the Semi-Finals (3rd Place) in the Mixed Doubles category when he played in his first tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, representing the Kings University.

The Open Doubles & Mixed Doubles tournament attracted players from around Alberta and was played off last weekend at the Kings University Badminton Courts.

In the Open Men’s Doubles in a draw of 64, Narayan Ramdhani and his partner, Joel Simrose, were seeded No. 2 and got a Bye in the First Round.

In the second round they defeated Jacky Chung and Stewart Tieu 21-10, 21-16

In the third round they defeated Anshuma Sharma and Rohan Sharma 21-18, 21-18

In Quarter Final action, they defeated Sony Augustine and Jiju Kiliyankand 21-19, 21-10

In the Semi-Final, they defeated Kartil Gohil and Harpeet Singh 21-11, 21-16

In the Final, they lost to the No.1 seeded pair of Kevin Chow and Alex Fung 21-17, 21-18.

In the Open Mixed Doubles in a draw of 32, Narayan Ramdhani and his partner, Angelica

Alberto were seeded No. 2 and got a bye in the first round.

In the second round, they defeated Se Jun Sunwoo and Nicole Ramos 21-12, 21-9

In the Quarter-Finals, they defeated Wenlong Huang and Zixin Jiao 21-17, 21-15

However, they were defeated in the Semi-Finals by the No.3 seeded pair of Kevin Chow and Tina Wasilik 21-17, 21-15.