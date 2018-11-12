Raj leads India to second successive win

PROVIDENCE, Guyana, (CMC) – Mithali Raj scored her 15th T20I half-century to help guide India to victory over Pakistan for their second successive win in the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup here at Providence Stadium Sunday.

Raj scored an impressive 56 from 47 balls to help India surpass Pakistan’s total of 133 for seven in their 20 overs, as they finished on 137 for three with six balls remaining.

Pakistan also contributed to their loss, dropping five catches in a dismal fielding display, while they were also penalised 10 runs for Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar continually treading on the danger areas of the pitch despite both being warned by the umpires.

But it was Raj and Smriti Mandhana’s opening stand of 73 which completely swung the game in India’s favour as they chased a below par total.

Mandhana was the first to go for 26, but Raj continued to lead the assault striking seven boundaries during her stroked filled innings.

By the time Raj was dismissed India was already well on their way to victory with only eight runs needed from 14 balls.

The talking point of Pakistan’s innings would have been the 10 penalty runs which umpire Sue Redfern imposed on them.

Both Maroof and Dar, who scored half-centuries and rescued their side from peril during a 93-run fourth-wicket partnership, were guilty of constantly running down the centre of the pitch.

Maroof who made 53 and Dar who blasted an aggressive 52 from just 35 balls came together with Pakistan in dire trouble at 30 for three.

However, once they were dismissed within six runs of each other, the middle and lower order struggled to score runs in the dying overs, with India’s bowlers striking at crucial moments.