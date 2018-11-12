PPP wrong about ‘quid quo pro’ culture for local governance

Dear Editor

LOCAL Government Elections (LGEs) are once again here for the second time in three years of the coalition government in office. It’s a remarkable feat for a new government to hit the ground running with consistent local elections which empowers communities to chart the course for their own development.

What is being done twice in three years by the APNU+AFC government was avoided in 22 years under the People’s Progressive Party. Local governance under the PPP’s rule was diminished by the despotic rule of top-down management and the installation of IMCs in opposition PNC strongholds. The locals had no say in their development trajectory, but were subjected to Jagdeo’s enforcement of a quid quo pro culture. The PPP never wanted LGEs, but now in their quest for power and bragging rights they are suddenly claiming they will better serve localities.

However, examining the PPP 2018 campaign one will see them being wrong about the true intention of LGEs and yet they strongly believe that the quid quo pro culture is better on the basis of a few core beneficiaries in their strongholds and in other localities they tried to convert. A point to note here is that even in PPP strongholds everyone had to pledge and prove allegiance to “Masa Jag”, often requiring them to say or do outlandish things. In this election season however, the PPP’s political ploy is given life as they exploit the fragility of the coalition partners.

Imagine a party which ruled a country for 23 years with an iron fist and got booted out of office due to rampant corruption, murders, deprivation and mass suppression etcetera, has the gall to tell present voters they have what it takes to better our communities. The “Jagdeoites” are saying they are against any increase in municipal taxes; and yet the PPP gave little subventions to all municipalities, blocked revenue streams such as the Linden bridge tolls and other local initiatives. In many localities, residents in underserved areas are begging councils to include them in their tax bracket. The PPP are also falsely telling voters that the government is not doing anything to improve local organs, yet they instructed elected leaders in their strongholds to be non-cooperative and boycott capacity-building and other development programmes organised by the Ministry of Communities. This instruction by “Masa Jag” left his own leaders frustrated and many are working quietly with the coalition in the interest of their communities. The APNU+AFC government has proven to them that service to communities go way beyond party allegiance and is equally serving all local authority areas without bias. It is also clear that having local leaders who are non-partisan or have relationships with regional and central governments is the best model for development in the interest of the people they represent. Leaders should put people before party and the “Jagdeoites” are afraid of such.

Finally, I believe the negativity displayed in this campaign season has discouraged many, but the wiser thing to do is to go out and exercise your democratic right as a voter. Elect the people who will best serve your community’s’ interest and that certainly is not the PPP which got LGEs wrong, avoided it and now intends to take Guyana back to the quid quo pro culture.

Regards

Carwyn Holland