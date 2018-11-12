Must-win game for New Zealand, says captain Satterthwaite

NEW Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite says her team cannot afford any slip ups in this evening’s must-win game against Group B leaders, Australia.

The two teams will meet in match ten of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup fixture at the Guyana National Stadium from 20:00hrs.

Australia are the top-ranked team in the format and come into the tournament completing a first women’s T20 series clean sweep of New Zealand.

They are surely one of the favourites in the tournament, winning both their games so far in convincing fashion.

The White Ferns, on the other hand, contributed to their downfall with some loose shots and were beaten by India by 34 runs in their opening game.

During a pre-match press conference held at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Satterthwaite said her team is fully aware of the importance of today’s fixture.

“Yea, it’s a big game…must-win game for the rest of our group stages; we want to make it to the semis. We have to go out there and back ourselves that we can beat the Australians,” the New Zealand skipper said.

Australia roped to their 11th consecutive win in T20Is, after disposing of Ireland by nine wickets on Sunday, to show their dominance in the format. However, captain Meg Lanning said while it’s nice to have some momentum early, today’s match against New Zealand could be a tough assignment.

“In tournament like these it is always a big challenge…New Zealand is really a good team, so we have to be on the ball and get better each game and hopefully we continue our winning ways,” Lanning revealed during the pre-match press conference yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ireland will play Pakistan from 16:00hrs. Pakistan lost both their matches so far, and will definitely be looking for a win.